Adani Green Energy's Q1 net profit surged 19% to Rs 983 cr, with revenue up 17% to Rs 4,431 cr. Growth was fueled by a 27% rise in operational capacity and a 30% increase in energy sales, despite its stock falling 5% post-results.

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 983 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, while consolidated revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,431 crore, driven by higher renewable energy capacity, improved generation and a 30 per cent increase in energy sales.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 4,663 crore compared with Rs 4,006 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 26.5 per cent to Rs 1,188 crore from Rs 939 crore in the year-ago period.

Strong Operational Performance

The renewable energy company said the strong performance was supported by a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in operational renewable energy capacity to 20,142 MW, following greenfield capacity additions of 4,327 MW over the last 12 months, including 848 MW commissioned during the June quarter.

Sale of energy increased 30 per cent year-on-year to 13,657 million units, reflecting higher generation from the expanded portfolio.

Power Supply Business Highlights

Revenue from the company's core power supply business rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,280 crore from Rs 3,312 crore.

EBITDA from power supply increased 33 per cent to Rs 4,122 crore, while cash profit rose 28 per cent to Rs 2,225 crore. The EBITDA margin from power supply improved to 93.7 per cent from 92.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, AGEL commissioned 1,972 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity at its Khavda renewable energy park, taking its total installed BESS capacity to 3,551 MWh.

The company's solar portfolio recorded a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 25.3 per cent, while wind and hybrid portfolios posted CUFs of 44.4 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

Corporate Milestones and Future Outlook

AGEL said its operational portfolio of 20,142 MW is capable of supplying renewable electricity to more than 9 million households while avoiding nearly 37 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

During the quarter, the company also retained the highest CRISIL ESG score in the Indian power sector for the fifth consecutive year and received the Reuters Energy Industry Award 2026 for Clean Power Generation.

The company continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio and storage capacity as it progresses towards its long-term target of developing 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The stock, which faced selling pressure throughout Wednesday's trading session, fell more after the announcement of its first quarter results and ended at Rs 1,472, down nearly 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)