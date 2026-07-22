The MoSPI has reduced the time to release National Sample Survey data from 8-9 months to 45-90 days by adopting digital data collection systems and methodological reforms, Minister Rao Inderjit Singh informed the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has reduced the time taken to release National Sample Survey (NSS) data from 8-9 months to 45-90 days through the adoption of digital data collection systems and methodological reforms, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Digital Modernisation and Faster Results

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh said the ministry has modernised survey operations through digital platforms such as Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) and the e-SIGMA system, incorporating in-built validation checks, real-time data monitoring, AI-enabled chatbots and multilingual interfaces.

The minister said these initiatives have significantly improved data quality and reduced the time taken to publish official statistics. Annual survey results are now released within 90-120 days, quarterly results within 45-60 days, and monthly survey results within 15-30 days of survey completion.

Base Year Revision for Key Macroeconomic Indicators

As part of its broader statistical reforms, MoSPI has also undertaken base year revisions for key macroeconomic indicators. The base year for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been revised from 2011-12 to 2022-23, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) from 2011-12 to 2022-23, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from 2012=100 to 2024=100.

According to the ministry, the revised series incorporate updated data sources, expanded coverage, revised item baskets and weights, improved estimation methodologies, greater use of administrative databases such as GST and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs database, and internationally accepted statistical practices.

Broader Statistical Reforms and Improved Accessibility

MoSPI said it also reviews statistical standards, survey questionnaires, sampling design, field procedures and validation protocols before each major survey through consultations with experts, State governments and other stakeholders.

The ministry has also introduced short-duration surveys to generate high-frequency socio-economic indicators and modified the sampling design of major surveys by adopting districts as the basic sampling unit, enabling states to generate district-level estimates of key indicators.

To improve transparency and accessibility, the ministry said anonymised unit-level survey data are being made available through the revamped Microdata Portal, while the Advance Release Calendar, GoIStats mobile application, e-Sankhyiki Portal and application programming interfaces (APIs) have strengthened the dissemination of official statistics and data access for researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.