India's coal production grew 7.51% to 69.75 MT in July 2026, while dispatch surged 17.34% to 86.33 MT year-on-year. Cumulative output in FY2026-27 crossed 300 MT, with dispatches hitting 354.70 MT, says the Coal Ministry.

India's coal production rose 7.51 per cent year-on-year to 69.75 million tonnes (MT) in July 2026, while coal dispatch grew at a significantly faster pace of 17.34 per cent to 86.33 MT, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Coal.

Coal production in July 2025 stood at 64.88 MT, while dispatch was 73.57 MT. The increase in both production and dispatch reflects the government's efforts to maintain coal availability and ensure operational stability across the sector.

Cumulative Performance in FY2026-27

Cumulatively, coal production during the first four months of FY2026-27 reached 302.24 MT, according to the ministry.

Coal dispatch during the same period stood at 354.70 MT, registering a 5.87 per cent year-on-year growth over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Coal India Limited's Contribution

Coal India Limited (CIL) remained a key contributor to the sector's performance. The state-owned coal producer recorded production of 50.35 MT in July, representing an 8.42 per cent increase over July 2025.

CIL's coal dispatch also recorded strong growth during the month. The company dispatched 63.67 MT in July 2026, up 17.43 per cent year-on-year compared with the corresponding month last year. The company's cumulative coal dispatch through July in FY2026-27 also remained on an upward trajectory, recording 6.81 per cent growth compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sustained Growth and Sector Outlook

The stronger growth in coal dispatch compared with production indicates sustained movement of coal to consuming sectors during the month.

The Ministry of Coal said it remains focused on achieving sustainable growth in the coal sector, improving availability and reducing India's dependence on coal imports.

Coal continues to remain an important component of India's energy supply. The ministry said the positive momentum in production and dispatch would support the sector's role in powering the country's economic growth.

With cumulative production crossing 300 MT and dispatch exceeding 350 MT in the first four months of FY2026-27, the ministry said the sector continues to demonstrate growth momentum while focusing on consistent supplies and operational stability. (ANI)