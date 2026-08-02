Paytm has confirmed that its app and all services, including UPI payments, recharges, and bill payments, are working normally. The company also announced strong Q1 FY27 financial results, reporting its highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 203 crore.

Paytm Confirms Services Operating Normally

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes and Soundbox, has confirmed that the Paytm app and Paytm UPI payments are working normally.

According to the company, users can continue to send and receive money through Paytm UPI, scan and pay at any UPI QR, recharge mobile and pay utility bills through the Paytm app, and avail all the services on Paytm app. Paytm says it remains focused on providing users with a simple, trusted, safe and secure payments experience for their everyday transactions.

A Paytm spokesperson said, "Our services are working normally. Customers can continue to use the Paytm app as usual for UPI payments, money transfers, recharges, bill payments and other services."

Strong Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Earlier on July 21, Paytm announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 2026 (Q1 FY 2027), reporting its highest ever quarterly EBITDA, driven by growth acceleration across merchant and consumer businesses, EBITDA margin expansion, and AI-led accelerating operating leverage.

According to the company, during Q1 FY27, operating revenue increased 28% YoY to Rs 2,448 crore, while EBITDA rose 182% YoY to a record Rs 203 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8%. Profit after tax increased 79% YoY to Rs 220 crore.

On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, which was applicable till December 2025, operating revenue grew 31% YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded by 7 percentage points YoY, reflecting the strength of the underlying business.

The company said its accelerating revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, combined with a large addressable market and accelerated operating leverage on account of AI, provide significant potential for long-term sustainable profit growth.