A NITI Aayog report finds women borrowers in India hold a Rs 76 lakh crore credit portfolio, 26% of the total. Women's credit exposure has expanded 4.8 times since 2017, indicating a shift to progression-led economic participation.

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Ayog) on Wednesday said in areport that women borrowers in India now hold a credit portfolio of Rs 76 lakh crore, accounting for 26% of the total system credit. It further notes that women's credit exposure has expanded 4.8 times since 2017, indicating a shift from access-led inclusion to progression-led participation in the formal credit ecosystem. The report prepared under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) was prepared by TransUnion CIBIL and MicroSave Consulting (MSC).

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CEO's Perspective on Economic Integration

Underscoring the importance of expanding women's access to formal credit, CEO, NITI Aayog, Nidhi Chhibber said, "Economic development advances when participation in markets becomes broader, deeper and more efficient. The convergence of DPI and formal credit systems has significantly transformed how economic participation is recorded and financed. The findings of this report reflect how women are increasingly shaping and benefiting from these shifts. Importantly, women borrowers are moving beyond entry-level credit towards retail and business-purpose lending, indicating strengthening financial capability and deeper economic integration."

Significant Growth in Women's Credit

The report notes that between December 2017 and December 2025, the number of credit-active women borrowers registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%, while credit penetration among women increased from 19% to 36%. The total credit outstanding to women grew from Rs 16 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 76 lakh crore in 2025. With nearly 45 crore credit-eligible women in India, the potential for further expansion remains significant, the report observes.

Commercial Credit Drives Expansion

The report stated that growth has been driven particularly by commercial credit, with credit to women business borrowers registering a CAGR of 31% between 2022 and 2025, compared to 17% for overall commercial credit.

Transition from Microfinance

The report also highlighted a gradual transition of microfinance borrowers towards individual retail and commercial loans, with 19% of active Microfinance Institution (MFI) borrowers now holding such loans.

Report Methodology

The report is based on longitudinal credit bureau data of approximately 16 crore (160 million) credit-active women, complemented by primary research with 161 rural women nano-entrepreneurs, providing both quantitative and behavioural insights. This year, the report also incorporates microfinance data, making it a comprehensive assessment of women's access and progression within the credit ecosystem. (ANI)