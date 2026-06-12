On June 12, 2026, gold and silver prices rebounded sharply as renewed global market uncertainty drove investors toward safe-haven assets. Both 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices increased across major Indian cities. Silver outperformed gold, boosted by its dual role as a precious and industrial metal.

Gold prices witnessed a sharp rebound on June 12, 2026, recovering from recent declines as investors returned to safe-haven assets amid renewed uncertainty in global markets. The recovery in bullion prices was accompanied by a strong rise in silver, reflecting improved sentiment across precious metals.

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According to the latest market update, 24-carat gold prices climbed across major Indian cities, while 22-carat gold also registered gains. The increase follows a volatile trading phase during which gold prices had softened due to profit-booking and easing concerns surrounding global geopolitical tensions. However, renewed buying interest helped the yellow metal regain lost ground.

Silver outperformed gold during the session, posting a stronger rally as industrial demand expectations and broader commodity market strength supported prices. Analysts noted that silver continues to benefit from its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, making it attractive during periods of economic uncertainty and manufacturing growth.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 12, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,18,900

Mumbai Rs 1,56,060 Rs 1,43,040 Rs 1,18,900

Kolkata Rs 1,56,060 Rs 1,43,040 Rs 1,18,900

Chennai Rs 1,56,060 Rs 1,43,040 Rs 1,28,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,56,060 Rs 1,43,040 Rs 1,18,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,56,060 Rs 1,43,040 Rs 1,28,900

Note: Gold and silver prices vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller-specific charges. Rates are indicative and may change during the day.

In the international market, gold prices traded higher on the COMEX, while silver extended gains as investors assessed global economic signals, inflation expectations and central bank policy outlooks. Market participants also closely tracked movements in the US dollar and Treasury yields, both of which play a crucial role in determining precious metal prices worldwide.

Domestic bullion rates are influenced by several factors, including international spot prices, import duties, GST, currency fluctuations and local demand. As a result, gold and silver prices can vary across cities and states despite following the same broader market trend.

Jewellers and market experts believe that volatility may persist in the near term as investors react to changing global economic conditions. However, gold continues to remain a preferred hedge against inflation and market uncertainty, while silver's industrial applications provide additional support to its long-term outlook.

With wedding demand, festive purchases and investment interest expected to remain steady, precious metals are likely to stay in focus for buyers and investors. Consumers planning purchases are advised to monitor daily price movements and compare rates across cities before making buying decisions.

The latest rebound highlights the resilience of the bullion market, with both gold and silver attracting fresh investor interest after recent corrections.