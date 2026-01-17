Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation event, is set for Jan 28-31 in Hyderabad. Minister Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate the summit, which spotlights India's aviation growth with global participation, shows, and conferences.

Wings India 2026: A Landmark Global Aviation Gathering

Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation event, will be formally launched with a grand inaugural ceremony led by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, in the presence of high-level dignitaries from India and abroad. The launch will mark the beginning of a landmark four-day global aviation gathering scheduled to be held from 28 to 31 January 2026 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

Anchored around the theme "Indian Aviation: Paving the Future - From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability," Wings India 2026 will spotlight India's rapidly expanding aviation ecosystem, its growing global footprint, and its ambition to emerge as a major hub for manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions.

Key Features and Global Participation

Wings India 2026 will host a large-scale international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, an awards ceremony and vibrant cultural programmes. Delegates and participants from across the world are expected to attend, reinforcing the event's stature as a premier global aviation forum.

The event will bring together leading domestic and international stakeholders from across the aviation value chain, including airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, MROs, airport developers, OEMs, technology providers, training institutions and service partners. It will serve as a key convergence point for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors to deliberate on emerging trends, opportunities and collaborative pathways shaping the future of civil aviation in India and globally.

International Conference and Thematic Sessions

The international conference will feature 13 thematic sessions, along with a Global CEOs Forum and Ministerial Plenary, covering critical areas such as Airports, Aircraft Leasing, Helicopters, Airlines, Women in Aviation, MRO, Air Cargo Transportation, Business Aviation and Small Aircraft, Aircraft Component Manufacturing, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Flying Training and Skilling, Advanced Air Mobility and Drones.

Wings India 2026 will witness ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from several countries, as well as official delegations from more than 20 countries, underscoring strong international cooperation in the aviation sector. Active participation from Indian states will highlight aviation-led growth, investment opportunities and infrastructure development across the country.

Aircraft Displays, Air Shows, and Business Platforms

A major highlight of the event will be the impressive static aircraft displays, flying demonstrations and aerobatic air shows, including performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force. Dedicated platforms for exhibitions, chalets and B2B/B2G meetings will facilitate business networking, partnerships and investment discussions.

Nurturing Talent and Innovation

An Aviation Job Fair will connect industry leaders with young professionals and skilled talent, while a specially curated Civil Aviation Innovation Challenge for students will promote innovation, problem-solving and industry-oriented thinking by exposing participants to real-world aviation challenges.

Cultural Showcase and Recognition

The event will also feature a vibrant cultural programme reflecting India's rich heritage, adding a unique experiential dimension for delegates and visitors. A prestigious Awards Ceremony will continue the tradition of recognising excellence and outstanding contributions in the civil aviation sector.

With its scale, diversity and strategic focus, Wings India 2026 is poised to be a landmark event, showcasing India's aviation growth story, strengthening global partnerships, driving innovation, and helping chart the future trajectory of the global civil aviation industry. (ANI)