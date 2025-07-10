A viral video falsely depicting Shaktikanta Das endorsing an investment scheme promising unrealistic returns has been debunked by the PIB.

A video circulating on social media, which appears to show Shaktikanta Das endorsing a platform that promises extraordinary investment returns, has been confirmed as fake and digitally manipulated, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in an official clarification.

The video falsely claims that the former RBI Governor and current Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister supports a scheme offering Rs 1 million monthly returns on a Rs 21,000 investment. The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing skepticism over the too-good-to-be-true offer.

Responding to the viral content, the PIB Fact Check team posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Invest ₹21,000 and earn ₹1 million every month❗ A video is circulating online showing Shaktikanta Das... allegedly endorsing an investment platform. Sounds too good to be true? That's because it is — the video is #FAKE!"

"The video has been digitally altered, and neither the Government of India nor the Principal Secretary has promoted any such scheme. Citizens are advised not to fall for such scams and to report such misleading videos to the PIB," the post further clarified.

The warning comes amid a rise in AI-generated and deepfake content online, often targeting high-profile officials to gain legitimacy for fraudulent platforms.

The PIB Fact Check team continues to actively debunk fake news, especially those impersonating public figures or misrepresenting official government communication.