Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google announced on Monday the global expansion of its AI-powered search tool, Flight Deals, which the company has been testing within Google Flights. Google Flights recently launched in the U.S., Canada, and India.

The company announced that Flight Deals has begun rolling out to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, including the U.K., France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea, along with support for over 60 languages.

Several tech companies are integrating AI into search tools to enhance user experiences and attract more customers who want to complete tasks online with simplified assistance through AI.

Canvas Tool

Google also announced the use of Canvas, a tool in AI mode that gives a user a space to organize plans and projects over time. The company stated that Canvas can also be used to create customized travel plans tailored to one’s specific needs.

“Just tell AI Mode what type of trip you’re planning and the recommendations you’re looking for, then select the option to Create Canvas,” Google said.

The company noted that this would enable a plan in the Canvas side panel that brings together real-time search data for flights and hotels, details from Google Maps like photos and reviews, and relevant information from sites across the web.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Alphabet improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Shares of Alphabet have gained over 50% this year and jumped nearly 63% in the last 12 months.

