Nvidia has beaten on revenue and profit in each of the past five quarters, and traders largely expect the hot streak to continue.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said he expects Nvidia to continue beating Street estimates over the next few years, citing the AI revolution.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock remained 'bullish' as of late Monday.

Nvidia’s stock is still up 39% this year despite recent volatility.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock has been on a volatile ride amid the skepticism regarding an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. On Monday, Nvidia’s stock slid 1.88%, taking the month-to-date losses to nearly 8%.

Nevertheless, the stock has returned an above-market 39% this year.

Retail Braces For Nvidia Beat

Ahead of the artificial intelligence chipmaker’s fiscal year 2026 third-quarter results on Wednesday, we asked Stocktwits retail traders, “Will Nvidia beat quarterly earnings?”

The ongoing poll, which has so far received responses from nearly 31,000 users, showed that more than three-fourths of the respondents (76%) expected an earnings beat. The remaining 24% said they do not expect a beat, although it is unclear whether they expect quarterly results to align with estimates or to fall short of them.

But on the prediction platform and Stocktwits partner Polymarket, the odds were better, with 93% betting on a beat.

Commenting on the poll’s timeline, one user said the company would outperform, but added that the question will be whether the margin of the beat will be satisfactory.

Another user pointed to the historical pattern of Nvidia stock dropping despite strong results, as the market nitpicks on some “fantasy revenue” that did not materialize or something else. “Then the market will realize a few weeks after earnings that$NVDA is still the crack cocaine technology runs on and spike it up gradually,” they said.

What Retail Feels About NVDA Stock Ahead Of Q3

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock remained ‘bullish’ as of late Monday, while the message volume on the stream was ‘high.’ Retail chatter on the stream spiked more than 400% over the 24 hours leading up to late Monday.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of 12:15 a.m. ET, Nov. 18 | sourcre: Stocktwits

What Analysts Expect From Nvidia’s Q3 Print

According to Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 and revenue of $54.94 billion. This compares to the year-ago numbers of $0.81 and $35.08 billion, respectively.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects Nvidia to continue beating Street estimates over the next few years, noting that the AI revolution is still in its early stages. “We believe Nvidia's earnings will be another major validation moment for the AI Revolution and be a positive catalyst for tech stocks.”

While reiterating an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $225 price target for Nvidia stock, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra said he sees a strong demand outlook for its GB200, GB300, and Vera Rubin AI processors into 2026. He did not rule out Nvidia hitting $200 billion in AI-related revenue in 2025.

According to Investing.com, Evercore ISI reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating and $261 price target. The firm’s analysts braced for an earnings beat.

Nvidia’s stock received a raft of upward price target adjustments last week, with Wells Fargo raising it to $265 from $220, Oppenheimer to $265 from $225, Morgan Stanley to $220 from $210, and Susquehanna to $230 from $210, according to the Fly.

That said, some fund managers have taken a bearish stance on the company, with SoftBank liquidating its Nvidia holdings in the third quarter, “The Big Short” fame’s Michael Burry taking a bearish bet, and Peter Thiel’s fund dumping its entire Nvidia stake.

