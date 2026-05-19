India's power sector set a new record by successfully meeting the highest-ever peak electricity demand of 257.37 GW without any shortfall, surpassing the previous high and highlighting the nation's robust infrastructure and preparedness for summer.

India successfully met its highest-ever peak electricity demand of 257.37 GW without any shortfall, marking a new milestone in the country's power sector, according to the Union Power Ministry.

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New Peak Demand Milestone

The peak demand recorded at 15:42 hours yesterday "was met without any shortfall" and "surpassed the previous peak demand of 256.1 GW which was successfully met on April 25, 2026," the Ministry of Power said in a post on X.

Non-Solar Demand Also Hits New High

It further added that the country also met a high non-solar demand of 247.21 GW at 22:29 hours, describing it as another record for non-solar hours.

Government Assures Robust Power Infrastructure

"The power availability in the country is sufficient and robust mechanisms are in place to meet the summer demand," the Ministry said.

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal, in a separate post on X, also highlighted the development, noting that the demand of 257.370 GW on May 18, 2026, had surpassed the earlier peak of 256.1 GW recorded on April 25, 2026, underscoring the country's strengthening power infrastructure and preparedness to meet rising consumption.

The government maintained that the electricity system remains stable, with adequate capacity and systems in place to manage increasing demand during peak summer conditions.