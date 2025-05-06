Speaking at an interaction programme organised for the Indian community, Sitharaman said that what many governments could not achieve for decades due to inefficient delivery mechanisms has been accomplished over the last 10 years.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the Indian diaspora and key international dignitaries during her visit to Milan, Italy, where she highlighted the significant progress made by India in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

She emphasized that while earlier governments may have had good intentions, their efforts often did not translate into results because of weak implementation.

She said, "I'm not suggesting that earlier governments did not intend to deliver. The intention might have been there, but the delivery was not efficient. And therefore, in spite of several slogans, actually delivering, was not happening on the ground".

In a social media post also the minister added “Several governments could not achieve over several decades because their delivery was not efficient. But in the last 10 years, what primarily had to be delivered for every citizen without any differentiation or discrimination, has been delivered”

Highlighting the achievements of the last decade, she noted that basic amenities like electricity, piped water, pucca houses, good roads, and quality healthcare have now been delivered to citizens across the country without discrimination.

Earlier, Sitharaman met her Japanese counterpart, Katsunobu Kato, Minister of Finance, Japan, on the sidelines of the 58th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Both leaders discussed ways to deepen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. The Finance Minister underlined the importance of the relationship between the two democracies, especially in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

She also participated in the Governors' Business Session at the ADB Annual Meeting, where she showcased India's growth story and the vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'--a developed India by its centenary of independence.

She expressed India's strong support for ADB's vision to become more proactive, agile, bold, and client-centric, adding that these traits are essential for achieving a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region.

Sitharaman is leading the Indian delegation of officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled from May 4 to 7 in Milan.