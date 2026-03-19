India's New Criminal Laws Explained: What Are Cognizable and Non-Cognizable Offences?
India rolled out the 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita' (BNS) and 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita' (BNSS) from July 1, 2024. These new laws classify crimes into two main categories, changing how and when police can make arrests.
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What the new laws say
India's new laws, which came into effect on July 1, 2024, change how crimes are classified. Let's find out when police can arrest someone without a court's permission.
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Crimes under the new laws
From July 1, 2024, India's new 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita' (BNS) and 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita' (BNSS) are active. An advocate explains that these laws divide crimes into two main types, which directly impacts police powers.
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Cognizable Offenses
Police call serious crimes 'Cognizable Offenses'. If someone reports a serious crime, police can file an FIR and immediately arrest the accused without a court warrant. For example, murder, attempt to murder, and rape cases fall into this category.
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Non-Cognizable Offenses
Less serious crimes are called 'Non-Cognizable Offenses'. For these types of crimes, the police do not have the power to arrest the accused without prior permission or a warrant from the court.
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Awareness of new laws
Every citizen has a responsibility to be aware of these new laws. Understanding the arrest process and the limits of police power can help you protect yourself from legal problems.
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