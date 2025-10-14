Google is investing $15 billion to establish its largest AI hub outside the US in Visakhapatnam, India. CEO Sundar Pichai briefed PM Modi on the project, a partnership with the Adani Group.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the company’s plans for its first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) hub in India. The massive project, located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is set to be Google’s largest AI hub outside the United States, with a $15 billion investment over the next five years.

A Landmark Project for India

Calling the development a “landmark,” Pichai explained that the AI hub will combine gigawatt-scale computing power, large-scale energy infrastructure, and a new international subsea gateway. “Through this hub, we will bring industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country,” he said on X after the agreement was signed.

Partnering with Adani for a Digital Future

The AI data centre campus will be developed in collaboration with the Adani Group. The initiative aligns with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming to expand AI-driven services nationwide. Google emphasized that the hub will create significant economic and societal opportunities in both India and the U.S., marking a new era in AI capabilities.

Government Leaders Welcome the Move

The signing ceremony in Delhi saw participation from Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh. Vaishnaw said the infrastructure would help train India’s next generation of AI professionals, while Naidu called it a “new chapter” in the state’s digital transformation journey, praising Visakhapatnam as the site for India’s first gigawatt-scale Google data centre.

Driving AI Innovation Across India

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian added that the hub would provide state-of-the-art AI infrastructure, allowing businesses and startups to innovate faster while fostering inclusive growth. The facility is expected to act as a springboard for AI research, enterprise solutions, and large-scale applications nationwide.