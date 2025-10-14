Google has announced a $15 billion investment to establish a major AI hub and data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, its largest outside the US.

In a major boost to India’s technology landscape, Google announced on Tuesday that it will invest $15 billion over the next five years to set up a massive artificial intelligence (AI) hub and data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. “This is the largest AI hub we are investing in anywhere outside the US,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, at the launch event in New Delhi.

AI City Vizag: Shaping the Future

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to ink an agreement with Google to develop a one-gigawatt (1 GW) hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam. This nearly $10 billion investment will form the heart of “AI City Vizag,” a dedicated hub aimed at accelerating AI adoption across India.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Nara Lokesh described the project as transformative: “This 1 GW Google data centre is the first step in making AI City Vizag India’s digital powerhouse. It’s a game-changer for the future of our state.”

World-Class Infrastructure for AI Growth

The hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, large-scale data centre capacity, sustainable energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network. This integration positions Visakhapatnam as a unique destination in India to drive AI innovation, connected seamlessly to Google’s global network through robust subsea and terrestrial systems.

Empowering Innovation Across India

Google plans to deploy its full AI stack from the new hub, helping businesses, research institutions, and government agencies leverage AI to improve efficiency, solve complex problems, and accelerate digital services. The facility will serve as a springboard for AI research, enterprise solutions, and large-scale applications that could transform industries nationwide.