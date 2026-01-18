The World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos will uniquely open with a musical concert instead of speeches. The event features the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Jon Batiste, and AI-powered visuals to foster 'A Spirit of Dialogue' among leaders.

A Musical Opening for Global Dialogue

The upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting is set to begin in Davos from January 19 with a musical concert rather than formal speeches or policy briefs. According to the official website of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the opening night will feature music to set a welcoming mood before discussions begin on global issues such as the economy, technology, and world politics. The opening concert will feature the Mahler Chamber Orchestra along with renowned violinist Renaud Capucon. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste will also perform. Artist and technologist Ronen Tanchum will present a digital visual display that changes with the music in real time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting's theme this year is "A Spirit of Dialogue." The idea is to encourage leaders, experts, and business heads to listen to one another before participating in debates and meetings.

Classical Meets AI-Powered Visuals

The concert will also combine classical music with modern digital visuals. The orchestra's performance will be matched with AI-based images on a large screen behind the musicians. These visuals will respond to the sound and rhythm of the music.

Jon Batiste to Blend Musical Styles

Jon Batiste's part of the concert will follow. He is known for blending different music styles, including jazz, soul, classical, and gospel. His set is expected to bring together different sounds and moods on one stage.

Global Leaders to Address Pressing Issues

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is set to bring together heads of state, ministers, business leaders, scientists, and civil society members from around the world.

The 2026 meeting will focus on global cooperation at a time when many countries are facing tension and rapid technological change. (ANI)