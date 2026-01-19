Madhya Pradesh government held talks with GMR Group's Srinivas Bommidala at WEF Davos to explore collaborations in renewable energy, technology, and airports. The group seeks deeper engagement in these areas, focusing on long-term partnerships.

MP Govt, GMR Group Explore Collaborations at WEF

The Government of Madhya Pradesh on Monday held discussions with Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman - Energy and International Airports, GMR Group, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to explore potential collaborations in the areas of renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure development in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While speaking with ANI after the meeting, Bommidala said, "The discussions were around technology, energy and airports. We are looking for deeper engagements in these areas in the state of Madhya Pradesh." "The discussions also focused on existing and proposed renewable energy projects in the state, with both sides examining possibilities for long-term partnerships," he said.

Focus on Public-Private Partnership

Bommidala underscored the importance of strong public-private collaboration, innovation-driven growth, and the development of ecosystems that support entrepreneurship and advanced technologies. He acknowledged the state's efforts to create an enabling environment for private-sector participation and expressed confidence in Madhya Pradesh's potential to attract large-scale investments.

As per the statement released by the Madhya Pradesh government, the discussions also covered Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a technology hub, especially Global Capability Centres across key cities.

Madhya Pradesh Engages with Other Industry Leaders

Earlier in the day, the Government of Madhya Pradesh held discussions with Jay Galla, Co-founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group; Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab; and Jasmin Hume, CEO and Founder of Shiru, among others, to explore multiple possibilities.

About the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". (ANI)