The Madhya Pradesh government held strategic talks with Everstone Group at WEF 2026 to attract investment in manufacturing, renewables, and food processing, showcasing its EV ecosystem and investor-friendly policies for future growth.

In a move to solidify its position as a leading industrial hub, the Government of Madhya Pradesh held high-level strategic discussions today with the Everstone Group at the Madhya Pradesh State Lounge during the World Economic Forum 2026. The meeting, centred on expanding the state's footprint in manufacturing, renewables, and food processing, featured Jayant Sinha, President of Everstone Group and former Union Minister, who explored potential synergies between the global investment platform and the state's burgeoning economic landscape.

MP Showcases Industrial Strengths

During the session, the Madhya Pradesh delegation "highlighted its strong presence in the automobile and EV ecosystem," drawing attention to the rapidly emerging industrial clusters surrounding Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal. Officials emphasised that these regions, alongside established capabilities in textiles and garments, provide a "robust footprint in renewable energy" that is ripe for further scaling. The state's presentation aimed to showcase Madhya Pradesh not just as a traditional manufacturing base, but as a future-ready destination for high-tech and sustainable industries.

Focus on Specialised Manufacturing

A significant portion of the dialogue focused on specialised manufacturing sectors, specifically the production of solar panels, batteries, ingots, and wafers. To facilitate these capital-intensive projects, Madhya Pradesh "outlined its investor-friendly land acquisition framework" and identified strategic locations near Bhopal and Hoshangabad as ideal for "manufacturing-led investments." State representatives noted that these areas are uniquely positioned to meet the "strong and growing demand within the state" for clean energy infrastructure.

Everstone Group's Investment Philosophy

Representing Everstone Group's interests, Sinha shared insights into the group's investment philosophy, which prioritises "scalable platforms and long-term infrastructure and manufacturing opportunities." As a prominent private equity and real estate investment firm with a deep nexus to India, Everstone's participation signals a potential influx of institutional capital into the state's strategic sectors.

Commitment to Future Collaboration

The meeting concluded with a commitment to formalise next steps. "Both sides agreed to continue detailed discussions, particularly around food processing, renewable energy, and allied sectors, to identify specific areas for collaboration and investment." This engagement underscores the state's broader strategy of "partnering with global investment platforms to drive manufacturing-led growth and sustainable development," as it seeks to transform its industrial policy into tangible economic outcomes on the global stage. (ANI)