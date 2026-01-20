Leading a delegation at WEF 2026, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi met with OpenAI and Cognizant to advance the state's AI integration and digital infrastructure, positioning Gujarat as a premier destination for high-tech transformation.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, currently leading a high-level state delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, held pivotal discussions with global tech giants to cement the state's position as a premier destination for high-tech transformation. During the summit, Sanghavi met with key leaders from OpenAI and Cognizant to discuss integrating artificial intelligence and expanding digital infrastructure to drive the next wave of industrial growth in Gujarat.

Gujarat Pitches High-Tech Transformation

Discussions with OpenAI on AI Enablement

In a significant meeting with Chris Lehane from OpenAI, the Deputy Chief Minister explored the future of AI enablement and its role in reshaping global industries. Taking to his social media, he highlighted the state's readiness to embrace emerging technologies. Sanghavi noted that Gujarat is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of this shift. He remarked, "As AI reshapes the world, Gujarat steps forward with confidence," adding that the state is "building an ecosystem where responsible AI and world-class innovation can truly thrive." The discussions underscored Gujarat's "robust digital infrastructure and a fast-growing talent base" as the foundation for this high-tech evolution.

Collaboration with Cognizant on TechFin and Workforce

Furthering the state's agenda for global collaboration, Sanghavi also held a productive session with Jatin Dalal, Global CFO of Cognizant. The meeting focused on the impact of Cognizant's TechFin Centre at GIFT City, which Sanghavi described as "emerging as a strategic hub for delivering advanced technology solutions to global clients." The conversation centred on "strengthening workforce readiness by leveraging Gujarat's expanding pool of highly skilled technology professionals" to support the growing demands of global innovation.

Highlighting Economic Momentum and Investment

Speaking at WEF, he also stated, "Today, at the World Economic Forum, India has the largest and most formidable delegation." He highlighted the state's massive economic momentum, noting that "Gujarat has a strong legacy of investment."

This legacy is evidenced by staggering figures; in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat 2024 cycles, the state has already "garnered over Rs 45 lakh crore in MoUs." Furthermore, in the past three months alone during regional events, Gujarat has attracted "more than Rs 11 lakh crore in MoUs," signaling unparalleled investor confidence. (ANI)