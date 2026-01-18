Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is in Davos for the World Economic Forum 2026. Upon arrival in Zurich, he was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador and congratulated by Union Ministers on the Mahayuti alliance's recent municipal election victory.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to represent his state at the annual World Economic Forum 2026 at Davos. Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar extended a warm welcome to Maharashtra Chief Minister as he landed at Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday evening.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met Fadnavis upon his arrival at Zurich Airport and congratulated him on the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's recent victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections.

In a post on X just before his departure from Mumbai, Fadnavis wrote that with Maharashtra's blessings, he was travelling to Davos, Switzerland for the WEF 2026. "Determined to strengthen Magnetic Maharashtra as India's growth engine on the world stage. Look forward to newer MahaGrowth stories!," he added in the X post.

World Economic Forum 2026: A Spirit of Dialogue

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders.

This year's programme is shaped by ongoing geopolitical realignments, slowing global growth, trade frictions and accelerating technological change. Across sessions on geopolitics, growth and global governance, participants will explore how cooperation can be renewed amid contested norms, strained alliances and eroding trust.

The Annual Meeting is expected to see record levels of government participation, with around 400 top political leaders, including nearly 65 heads of state and government and six leaders from the G7, taking part. (ANI)