Warren Buffett’s net worth has crossed $148 billion, primarily from his stake in Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate he built. His wealth has surged recently due to the company's stable performance, despite his donating over $60 billion to charity.

Warren Buffett is finally easing out of the corner office at Berkshire Hathaway, marking the end of one of the longest and most successful leadership runs in global business. While he isn't walking away entirely, he will remain as chairman, the daily decision-making will soon rest with his trusted deputy, Greg Abel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As the world digests this change, one question naturally returns to the spotlight: just how rich is Warren Buffett today?

The Fortune Behind the Legend

Buffett's wealth is inseparable from Berkshire Hathaway's success. The conglomerate today is valued at nearly $900 billion, and a large chunk of Buffett's personal fortune is tied directly to the company's shares.

At current estimates, Warren Buffett's net worth stands at around $148 billion, putting him among the richest people alive, despite having given away tens of billions to charity.

From a Failing Textile Mill to a Wealth Engine

Back in the early 1960s, Buffett bought into a struggling textile company called Berkshire Hathaway. It wasn't glamorous and it wasn't trendy but it became the foundation of everything that followed.

Instead of chasing quick profits, Buffett slowly turned Berkshire into a powerhouse holding company. Insurance businesses came first, providing steady cash flows. Then came railroads, power utilities, manufacturing firms and famous consumer brands. Each business strengthened the next.

Over time, this web of companies turned Berkshire into a financial machine and Buffett into a billionaire many times over.

Why His Wealth Has Exploded in Recent Years

Buffett's fortune has surged sharply over the past five years, nearly doubling from earlier levels. This came despite global chaos pandemics, wars, inflation and market crashes.

So what kept pushing his wealth higher?

A steady rise in Berkshire Hathaway's share price

Huge cash reserves, now worth hundreds of billions

Stable profits from insurance, energy and rail operations

While tech tycoons saw their fortunes swing wildly, Buffett's grew quietly and steadily.

The Billionaire Who Gave Away $60 Billion And Kept Growing Richer

Few people in history have donated as much as Warren Buffett. He has already given away over $60 billion, mostly through the Gates Foundation and other charities.

Yet, even after this unprecedented generosity, he remains among the top names on global rich lists, sometimes even overtaking Bill Gates, though still behind giants like Jeff Bezos.

Stepping Back Without Stepping Away

Buffett is not disappearing. Greg Abel will now take charge of daily operations, but Buffett will stay on as chairman, still showing up at the office, watching the markets and offering guidance.