US-based Walgreens is establishing its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, India. After signing an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government, the centre aims to create over 250 jobs in its first year, focusing on technology and business services.

US-based healthcare and pharmacy services major Walgreens is set to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, with plans to create over 250 high-value jobs in the first year and expand operations in the coming years, as per an official announcement by the Tamil Nadu government.

Walgreens India Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat. According to the official press release, the new GCC will come up at the DLF Downtown complex in Taramani, located on the newly announced OMR GCC Corridor.

Details of the New Facility

“The centre will initially provide high-value employment to 250 people in the first year, with plans for expansion in the coming years.” Also, the facility will focus on technology and business services.

Walgreens, headquartered in the United States, is a global pharmacy and healthcare company offering a range of healthcare and consumer health products. The Chennai facility will mark the company’s first GCC in India.

Boost to Tamil Nadu's GCC Sector

The Tamil Nadu government said the MoU would further support its efforts to create high-value employment in the GCC sector and strengthen the state’s position as a global hub for technology and business services.

During the event, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay urged the company to explore creating employment opportunities for youth in Tamil Nadu’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Industries Minister S. Keerthana, Chief Secretary Dr. Mu. Saikumar, Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr. S. Vijayakumar, Guidance MD and CEO Deepak Jacob, Walgreens GCC Head Umapathy Viswanathan and Walgreens Director Masood Ahmed were also present.

Reinforcing Chennai's Global Position

Welcoming the move, Virudhai Magal Keerthana, Minister for Industries & Investment Promotion, Govt of Tamil Nadu said, “partnerships like this reinforce Chennai’s position as a destination for global companies to build, innovate and scale.”

“With 250+ jobs expected in the first year and further expansion planned, this investment is another strong endorsement of Tamil Nadu’s technology talent, healthcare ecosystem and growing global capabilities,” she said in a social media post on X. (ANI)