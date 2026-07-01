Virat Kohli’s emotional reflection on being rarely asked “How are you?” mirrors the theme of Sukhamano Sukhamann!. The Malayalam film explores loneliness, human connection and unseen pain, reminding us that behind everyday greetings lies a deep need to be truly heard and understood.

Kochi: "I looked back and realised that no one had really asked me that question for almost nine years — How are you doing?"

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When Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli made this heartfelt revelation recently, it resonated with millions. Behind the fame, success and adulation was a simple human truth — sometimes people see the celebrity, but forget the person.

Interestingly, this very emotion forms the heart of the Malayalam film Sukhamano Sukhamann!, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The title itself translates to "How are you?" and "I am fine" — a familiar exchange heard every day across Kerala and beyond. Yet beneath those simple words often lie loneliness, unspoken pain and a longing to be understood.

Directed by Arunlal Ramachandran and starring Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay and Jagadish, Sukhamano Sukhamann! tells the story of a lonely young man who finds solace in the company of the dead and builds an unconventional family from the funerals he attends. His world changes when he falls in love with a terminally ill woman who is faking her own death, setting him on an emotional journey that blurs the boundaries between life, loss and companionship.

At its core, the film explores a question that is becoming increasingly relevant in today's fast-paced world: Are we truly asking people how they are, or merely exchanging words?

Kohli's emotional admission and the film's central theme arrive at a time when conversations around loneliness, mental well-being and human connection are gaining importance across the globe. While one comes from the life of a sporting icon and the other from a cinematic narrative, both highlight a universal truth — every person wants to be seen, heard and understood.

Perhaps that is what makes Sukhamano Sukhamann! more than just a love story. It is a reminder that sometimes the most important question we can ask another human being is also the simplest:

"Sukhamano?" — How are you? And more importantly, are we ready to listen to the real answer?