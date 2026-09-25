India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 has launched ‘Viksit Tech 47’, a new platform to identify and support Indian technology companies in building global brands and strengthening India’s position in the global technology value chain.

Viksit Tech 47: A New Platform for Global Recognition

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 has launched ‘Viksit Tech 47’, a new platform to identify and support Indian technology companies and leaders with the aim of helping them build global brands and strengthen India’s position in the global technology value chain, according to a release by the company.

The initiative will form part of the 10th edition of IMC, scheduled to be held from October 7-10 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. Technology analytics, research and consulting firm Techarc will be the research partner for the initiative, according to a press release.

As part of the platform, a flagship report will be released at IMC 2026, based on an assessment of more than 200 Indian technology companies and discussions with founders and industry experts. The report will examine where India stands in the global technology value chain.

Key Technology Segments

Viksit Tech 47 will cover technology segments including consumer devices, wearables and audio, video and surveillance, connected mobility, smart home and Internet of Things (IoT), components and manufacturing, artificial intelligence and deep tech, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

The initiative is aimed at highlighting companies and individuals contributing to India's capabilities in self-reliance, electronic design and homegrown intellectual property, the release said.

“This is just the first step. Over the coming years, we want Viksit Tech 47 to become the launchpad that takes Indian technology from domestic success to global recognition,” Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress, said.

Dr Zarabi Indigenisation Award for Startups

The platform will also include the Dr Zarabi Indigenisation Award for Startups, which will recognise startups working in design, engineering, components or manufacturing to develop hardware, gadgets, devices and appliances that were previously dependent on imports.

About the 10th India Mobile Congress

The initiative comes ahead of the 10th edition of IMC, which is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India. The event is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh attendees, over 300 exhibitors and partners from more than 100 countries, and showcase over 1,500 technology use cases, the release said.

The release said Viksit Tech 47 is aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and IMC 2026's theme, “Scale Without Boundaries”, with the platform expected to focus on taking Indian technology beyond domestic markets in the coming years. (ANI)