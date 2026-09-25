Microsoft expands Copilot into a broader workplace AI platform. CEO Satya Nadella announced the update, calling it a new 'OS for work' with features like Autopilot for autonomous tasks, Code for app building, and integrated Office tools.

Microsoft is expanding Copilot into a broader workplace AI platform with new capabilities for autonomous task execution, app building and integrated access to Office tools, as the company looks to enable users to move from asking AI questions to delegating and completing complex work, Microsoft said on Friday.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella took to social media platform X to announce the launch, describing Copilot as a new “OS for work” spanning models, form factors and tasks. He said the update brings together Autopilot, Code, Home and Office, along with Copilot integration in Teams and the upcoming Today experience.

New Copilot Features Unveiled

The new Copilot app introduces Home, which brings Chat and Cowork together, Code, which allows users to build applications and workflows using natural language, and Autopilot, a persistent AI agent that can work on tasks without continuous prompting, Microsoft said. Home and Code will begin rolling out through the Frontier programme in the coming weeks, while Autopilot is expanding to private preview at the end of September.

Office Integration

Microsoft is also bringing Word, Excel and PowerPoint directly into Copilot through Office in Copilot, allowing users to create and update editable documents, spreadsheets and presentations within the experience. The company said this will allow work to remain synchronised between Copilot and Office applications.

Code: AI-Powered App Building

The Code capability is designed to allow non-developers to create applications, dashboards, trackers, automations and workflows through natural-language instructions. Microsoft said Code will run in a sandboxed environment and can be hosted securely within an organisation’s tenant.

Autopilot: The AI Teammate

Meanwhile, Autopilot is designed to act as a digital teammate that can monitor channels, follow up on threads, manage recurring work and resume projects without waiting for a new prompt. It operates within an organisation’s tenant with its own identity, memory and workspace, with permissions, audit and governance controls.

'Today' Feature and Teams Integration

Microsoft said its Today feature will provide a proactive command centre across email, calendars, Teams threads, meetings and tasks. Today is expected to enter private preview in October, while Copilot in Teams is slated for private preview by the end of September.