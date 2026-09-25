The government plans to raise Rs 2.99 lakh crore through weekly Treasury Bill auctions during the October-December quarter of 2026. The auctions, conducted by the RBI, will feature T-Bills with 91, 182, and 364-day maturities.

The government plans to raise Rs 2.99 lakh crore through Treasury Bill auctions during the October-December quarter of 2026, according to a calendar released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Auction Details and Schedule

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has announced that it will conduct weekly Treasury Bill auctions of Rs 23,000 crore during the quarter.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the first auction will be held on October 7, with the Treasury Bills scheduled to be issued on October 8. The government will raise funds through three categories of Treasury Bills with maturities of 91 days, 182 days and 364 days.

Issuance Breakdown by Maturity

Of the total planned issuance of Rs 2.99 lakh crore, Rs 1.04 lakh crore each will be raised through 91-day and 182-day Treasury Bills, while Rs 91,000 crore will be raised through 364-day Treasury Bills.

The auctions will be held every Wednesday, with the final auction of the quarter scheduled for December 30.

Auction Calendar Flexibility

The Ministry of Finance said the government, in consultation with the RBI, will have the flexibility to modify the auction amounts and dates depending on its requirements, market conditions and other relevant factors.

"The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays," the ministry said. Any changes to the auction calendar will be communicated to the market through press releases.

What are Treasury Bills?

Treasury Bills are short-term government borrowing instruments issued to meet short-term funding requirements. They have maturities of less than one year and are issued through auctions conducted by the RBI on behalf of the government.

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