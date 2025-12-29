Viceroy Hotels Limited will acquire SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts, owner of Marriott Executive Apartments in Hyderabad, for ₹206 crore. The deal, approved by shareholders, is part of Viceroy's expansion strategy in key urban markets.

Viceroy Hotels Limited, a Hyderabad-based hospitality company, is set to acquire the SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., the owner of Marriott Executive Apartments, Hyderabad, for a total consideration of ₹206 crore. The property is operated under the Marriott brand and is located at SLN Terminus, Gachibowli--one of Hyderabad's prominent business and IT corridors.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange the company said that the Shareholders of Viceroy Hotels Limited at its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 27 have approved the acquisition of Ms. SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. According to company information, a senior executive involved in the discussions indicated that the proposed acquisition aligns with Viceroy Hotels' long-term strategy of asset consolidation, premium portfolio expansion, and sustained growth in key urban markets. The company has been looking ahead to expand its portfolio to 1,000 keys by 2030, supported by its existing portfolio of around 470 keys and the addition of approximately 200 keys through an upcoming greenfield project in Hyderabad.

Transaction Details

According to company information, the proposed transaction by Viceroy Hotels Limited is structured to include the purchase of land, settlement of inter-corporate loans, and acquisition of equity shares, reflecting a comprehensive integration approach. Of the total consideration of ₹206 crore, approximately ₹105.66 crore is allocated towards land, ₹40.67 crore towards inter-corporate loans, and ₹59.67 crore towards the purchase of shares. Subject to completion of due diligence and approvals, SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. is expected to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viceroy Hotels Limited.

Profile of the Acquired Asset

According to company information, the asset - Marriott Executive Apartments, comprises 75 executive rooms spread across nearly 165,000 sq. ft., with ample parking facilities and an undivided land share of over 2,400 sq. yds.

Financial Performance

Financially, SLN Terminus reported a turnover of ₹4,345.21 lakh, profit after tax of ₹598.39 lakh, and a net worth of ₹864.32 lakh in FY 2024-25, supported by consistent revenue growth over the past three years.

Hospitality Sector Outlook

The evaluation of this potential acquisition comes at a time when the Indian hospitality sector has shown a strong recovery in 2024-25, recording revenue growth of around 7-9% and rising occupancies in premium hotels despite supply constraints. Looking ahead, India's tourism and hospitality market is projected to reach nearly US$60 billion by 2028, with domestic travel expected to double by 2030 at an estimated 13% CAGR, supported by rising incomes, enhanced connectivity, and sustained investment activity. (ANI)