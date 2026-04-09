VerSe Innovation has appointed Prasanna Prasad as its Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead AI-driven growth. He will oversee engineering, product and data science teams, focusing on creator tools and advertising systems. With over 20 years of global experience, including his role at Verve Group, Prasad will help build stronger AI platforms.

VerSe Innovation Appoints Prasanna Prasad As CPTO To Lead AI Growth AI Push At VerSe: Prasanna Prasad Joins As Chief Product And Technology Officer VerSe Innovation Strengthens AI Strategy With New CPTO Appointment New leadership for AI and technology

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, Josh, NexVerse.ai, Magzter and Oneindia, has appointed Prasanna Prasad as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

In his new role, Prasad will lead the company’s engineering, product and data science teams. His main focus will be to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across all VerSe platforms.

Strong experience in global technology

Prasad brings more than 20 years of experience in product engineering, data science and large platform systems. He has worked with global teams across the United States, India and Europe.

Most recently, he was the Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product and AI at Verve Group Inc.. There, he led a global team of over 200 people and drove AI-based growth. His work included building automated platforms, advanced data models and privacy-focused advertising systems.

Focus on AI-driven growth

At VerSe, Prasad will work on building stronger AI systems across content, creators and digital advertising. His role includes improving how content is personalised for users, supporting creators to produce better quality content, and making advertising more efficient.

The company plans to create a unified intelligence layer across its platforms. This will help improve user experience, content relevance and business outcomes through automation and AI systems.

Leadership views on the appointment

Umang Bedi said AI is becoming central to how digital platforms are built and grown. He called this a major shift for the industry. He added that Prasad’s experience in building large, secure and AI-driven systems will help strengthen VerSe’s technology and improve results for users, creators and advertisers.

Prasad said that as platforms grow, technology becomes a key factor in standing out. He added that his focus will be on making systems more accurate, consistent and scalable to deliver better user experience and business performance.

About VerSe Innovation

VerSe Innovation was built with the idea of using technology to bridge the digital gap in India. Its AI and machine learning systems deliver personalised content to millions of users, especially in local languages.

Its platforms power content consumption on Dailyhunt and support creators on Josh. The company also runs products like Dailyhunt Premium, Josh Audio Calling, Audio Stories and VerSe Collab.

VerSe became the first unicorn focused on local language technology. It is backed by major global investors such as Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft and Sequoia Capital India, among others.