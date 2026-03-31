VerSe Innovation has appointed P. R. Ramesh as an Independent Director and Chair of its Audit Committee. With over 40 years of experience and a former Deloitte India Chairman, he will strengthen governance and financial oversight. The move comes as the company prepares for its next growth phase, aiming to improve transparency, risk management.

Bengaluru-based VerSe Innovation has appointed P. R. Ramesh as an Independent Director on its Board. He will also take charge as the Chair of the Audit Committee. The company announced the decision on March 31, 2026. This move comes as VerSe Innovation prepares for its next phase of growth. The company said the appointment will help strengthen its governance systems and financial oversight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A key step towards stronger governance

VerSe Innovation said strong governance and financial discipline are important as it continues to grow. By bringing in an experienced professional like Ramesh, the company aims to build more trust among investors and stakeholders.

Ramesh will lead the Audit Committee. His role will include overseeing financial reporting, internal controls, risk management, and regulatory compliance. These areas are important for ensuring that the company operates in a transparent and responsible way.

Who is P R Ramesh?

P. R. Ramesh is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years of experience. He is known for his work in financial oversight, corporate governance, and advisory roles.

He previously served as the Chairman of Deloitte India and was also a member of the Deloitte Global Board. During his long career, he has advised several leading Indian and global companies on governance, risk management, and financial reporting standards.

Experience across top companies and institutions

Ramesh has been part of the boards of many well-known companies. These include Air India, Cipla, Nestlé India, Larsen & Toubro, Crompton Greaves, ITC Hotels, Cyient, Tejas Networks and Housing Development Finance Corporation.

He has also contributed to policy and regulatory work in India. He has been part of committees linked to Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

In recognition of his work, he was awarded Best Independent Director for 2022–23 by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability.

Leadership views on the appointment

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder of VerSe Innovation, said that strong governance is key to building a long-lasting company. He added that Ramesh’s experience in global audit leadership and regulatory systems will help the company improve its governance standards.

Ramesh said that VerSe has already built a large digital business in India. He added that with this scale comes responsibility. He stressed the need for strong systems in governance, financial control, and risk management. He said he looks forward to working with the company’s leadership team.

About VerSe Innovation and its platforms

VerSe Innovation is known for its AI-powered local language platforms. It is the parent company of popular apps like Dailyhunt, Josh, Magzter and NexVerse.ai.

The company focuses on delivering content in Indian languages. Its technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning to personalise content for users.

Today, its platforms reach hundreds of millions of users across India, especially in regional markets. Dailyhunt offers news and content in multiple languages, while Josh is one of India’s most popular short video platforms.

Growth backed by global investors

VerSe Innovation has attracted investments from several major global firms. These include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Qatar Investment Authority, Carlyle Group, Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners India, among others.

The company became one of the first unicorns in India’s local language technology space. Its focus on “Bharat” users has helped it grow rapidly in recent years.

Focus on next phase of growth

With the appointment of Ramesh, VerSe Innovation is clearly focusing on building a strong foundation for the future. The company aims to balance fast growth with proper governance and accountability.

Industry experts say that as tech companies grow bigger, strong governance becomes even more important. This helps maintain trust, manage risks, and ensure long-term success.

Ramesh’s appointment is expected to play a key role in shaping the company’s future as it continues to expand its reach and offerings in India’s digital space.