Vedanta Power, a new entity following Vedanta Limited's demerger, has officially listed on Indian stock exchanges today, June 15, 2026.

Vedanta Power, a new entity following Vedanta Limited's demerger, has officially listed on Indian stock exchanges today, June 15, 2026. Shares of Vedanta Power debuted at ₹41.80 on the NSE and ₹41.30 on the BSE, marking a significant development in the conglomerate's restructuring efforts to unlock shareholder value. The newly listed stock is placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment.

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Shares of, a key entity carved out from the recent demerger of, officially commenced trading on Indian stock exchanges today, June 15, 2026. The stock made its debut at an opening price of ₹41.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ₹41.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The listing of Vedanta Power marks a significant milestone in the metals and mining conglomerate’s mega demerger process, which saw the creation of four distinct companies. This strategic restructuring aims to unlock substantial value for shareholders by allowing each business segment to operate independently and pursue its growth objectives.

What is the Vedanta Demerger?

The demerger by Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited involved splitting the diversified natural resources group into five distinct businesses. As part of this exercise, shareholders of Vedanta Limited received one equity share of each of the four newly demerged companies—Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel—for every one share they held in the parent company. Vedanta Power was previously known as Talwandi Sabo Power.

Vedanta Power's Market Debut and Trading Segment

Trading in Vedanta Power shares, along with the other newly listed Vedanta group firms, began at 10:00 AM after a special pre-open session conducted between 9 AM and 10 AM for price discovery. Following their debut, these newly listed stocks are initially placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment. This segment typically requires compulsory delivery for all trades, aiming to curb speculative activities.

Outlook and Shareholder Benefits

The demerger and subsequent listing of these specialized entities are anticipated to benefit investors by creating focused businesses that can attract specific investment interest. Vedanta's management has expressed optimism regarding the demerged businesses, assuring investors of continued aggressive capital expenditure and regular dividend payouts post-demerger.