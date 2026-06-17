So, Vedanta has split into five companies: Aluminium, Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, and the original Vedanta Ltd. But which share has the highest chance of making you money? Which one is the safest bet? And which company carries the most risk? Here's the breakdown.

Vedanta Shares Performance: Ever since business tycoon Anil Agarwal’s company, Vedanta Ltd, announced its demerger, it's been the talk of the town. Now, instead of one, there are five different stocks to track: Aluminium, Oil & Gas, Power, Iron & Steel, and the parent company, Vedanta. For the last couple of days, the performance of these five shares hasn't been the same. This has left small and retail investors with one big question: out of these 5 new companies, which one offers the biggest reward, and where is the risk of losing money the highest? We asked market experts which share to hold on to and which one to be careful about.

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Vedanta Aluminium Share

According to market experts, Vedanta Aluminium seems to have the most solid and powerful growth story among the five. If you're looking to make big profits in the long term, this company could be your number-one bet. It is directly connected to the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) boom in the country, the expansion of the power grid, and the green energy business. In the coming years, the demand for aluminium in these sectors is expected to break all records. The best part? This company will no longer have to give away its hefty profits to save a weaker 'sister company'. All its money will stay with it, making it stronger. However, there's a risk too. You'll need to keep a close eye on global aluminium prices and the cost of raw materials like bauxite.

Vedanta Oil & Gas Share

Experts say that if you enjoy taking a bit of a risk, this oil business, which operates under the name Cairn, could be for you. Its fortunes are directly tied to the price of crude oil in the international market. Whenever Brent Crude prices go up globally, this company could hit the jackpot with bumper earnings. But this business is extremely sensitive to global situations (geopolitics), government regulations, and sudden 'windfall taxes'. If oil prices fall, profits can also drop instantly.

Vedanta Power Share

If you're an investor who doesn't like taking too much risk and prefers slow but steady and safe earnings, the power business could be a 'defensive' or safe option. The demand for electricity in India is constantly rising. This company has long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), which means its earnings will be largely fixed and stable. But the main threats are coal shortages, disruptions in fuel supply, or delays in payments from state-run power companies (Discoms).

Vedanta Iron & Steel Share

As per market experts, this company is directly linked to the manufacturing and infrastructure growth happening in the country, with all the new highways, expressways, and buildings coming up. After becoming a separate entity, this company will be able to raise new capital from the market on its own and strike deals with big partners. But the steel industry is cyclical. Whenever construction work slows down or steel prices fall in the market, its margins will immediately come under pressure.

Vedanta Ltd Share

The original company that remains after the demerger, Vedanta Ltd, will hold stakes in major companies like Hindustan Zinc and other base-metal assets. While the earnings from here will be clear, there's also a massive headache. This parent company is still responsible for paying off the group's remaining corporate debt. It will no longer have direct access to the earnings from the aluminium or oil businesses, but it has to handle the biggest chunk of the debt.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before putting your money in any stock, please consult your financial advisor or a market expert.