UP Delegation Promotes Investment at WEF Davos

A high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, arrived in Zurich on Monday to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The visit aims to position the state as a global investment destination as it pursues a USD 1 trillion economy target through infrastructure and technology-led growth.

Ambassador of India to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, received the UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at the Zurich airport. Ambassador Kumar provided a detailed briefing to the Minister regarding his scheduled engagements at the annual meeting. The Embassy of India in Switzerland confirmed its support for the upcoming sessions, noting a strong collaboration intended for shared growth and global partnerships.

WEF Annual Meeting: A Global Dialogue on Key Challenges

The presence of the Uttar Pradesh delegation at Davos coincides with the gathering of nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries. The forum operates under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue" to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.

The annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including approximately 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. Notable attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The forum also hosts leaders of international institutions such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank Group President Ajay S. Banga. Discussions at the forum will focus on the responsible deployment of transformative technologies and rebuilding prosperity within planetary boundaries.

Business and Technology at the Forefront

The programme includes more than 200 live-streamed sessions to ensure transparency. Business representation includes nearly 850 CEOs and chairpersons, with a focus on innovation and digital infrastructure. The WEF said this approach is designed to ensure transparency and allow global audiences to follow, question and engage with discussions taking place in Davos.

As geopolitical tensions rise and economic and technological transformations accelerate, Davos 2026 aims to bring together a uniquely diverse mix of sectors, industries, governments and generations to surface long-term solutions, unlock new opportunities for growth and resilience, and help move the world forward together in the year ahead. (ANI)