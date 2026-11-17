US industrial production fell 0.4% in October as a 4.3% drop in utilities and mining declines offset manufacturing growth. Total production remains up 2.1% year-on-year, though capacity utilization decreased to 76.4%.

US Industrial Production Declines 0.4 Percent Amid Utilities Downturn

Industrial production in the US declined 0.4 per cent in October, reversing a 0.7 per cent increase recorded in September, as a sharp contraction in utilities output and a decline in mining activity weighed on overall industrial performance, according to data released by the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday. The latest Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report showed that manufacturing output increased by 0.3 per cent during October, while mining production declined by 0.8 per cent and utilities output fell sharply by 4.3 per cent.

"Industrial production (IP) decreased 0.4 percent in October after increasing 0.7 percent in September. Manufacturing output rose 0.3 percent in October, while mining output decreased 0.8 percent and the index for utilities fell 4.3 percent," the Federal Reserve stated. Despite the monthly decline, total industrial production remained 2.1 per cent higher compared with October 2025, with the production index standing at 103.4 per cent of its 2017 average. Capacity utilisation across US industries declined to 76.4 per cent in October from 76.8 per cent in September, remaining 3 percentage points below its long-term average recorded between 1972 and 2025.

The report highlighted that manufacturing activity was supported by a 0.5 per cent increase in durable goods production, led by a 4.4 per cent rise in motor vehicles and parts output. However, manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles and parts edged down by 0.1 per cent during the month. Among major market groups, business equipment production increased by 1 per cent, while defence and space equipment output rose by 0.9 per cent. Meanwhile, consumer goods production declined by 0.7 per cent, while construction supplies and business supplies output fell by 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. "The index for materials fell 0.7 percent, driven by a decline of 2.2 percent in its energy component," the Federal Reserve noted.

The report further showed that utilities output declined after increasing by 4.4 per cent in September, with both electric and natural gas utilities registering lower production. Manufacturing capacity utilisation increased marginally to 76 per cent, while mining capacity utilisation declined to 86.4 per cent and utilities utilisation fell to 70.2 per cent. The Federal Reserve noted that manufacturing capacity utilisation remained 2.2 percentage points below its long-run average.