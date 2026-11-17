US retail and food services sales grew by 0.2% in October 2026, totaling $748.2 billion. While the monthly growth slowed significantly from 0.8% in September, overall sales remain 6.8% higher than in October 2025.

US Retail Sales Growth Moderates in October 2026

US retail and food services sales growth slowed to 0.2 per cent in October 2026 from 0.8 per cent in September, with total sales reaching USD 748.2 billion, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The latest data showed that retail sales increased by 6.8 per cent compared with October 2025, despite the moderation in month-on-month growth.

"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2026, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $748.2 billion, up 0.2 percent (±0.4 percent)* from the previous month, and up 6.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from October 2025," the Census Bureau stated. The report also revised September's total retail and food services sales to USD 746.6 billion, while keeping the month-on-month growth rate unchanged at 0.8 per cent.

The data further highlighted that total sales during the August–October 2026 period increased by 6.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year. Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.6 per cent in October, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in September.

Sector-specific performance varied, with motor vehicle and parts dealers recording a 1.6 per cent decline, while nonstore retailers saw a 1.2 per cent increase. The Census Bureau noted that the monthly increase included zero in its confidence interval, suggesting statistical uncertainty.