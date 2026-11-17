The RBI has fixed the premature redemption price for the Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 Series VIII at Rs 13,499 per unit. Redemption is scheduled for November 18, 2026, based on average gold prices from the preceding three business days.

RBI Sets Redemption Price for SGB 2020-21 Series VIII

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the premature redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series VIII at Rs 13,499 per unit, according to an official statement. The central bank said the premature redemption of the tranche, originally issued on November 18, 2020, is scheduled for November 18, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme.

Under the scheme, investors are permitted to redeem their gold bonds prematurely after completing five years from the date of issuance, provided the redemption coincides with an interest payment date. In terms of GOI notification F.No. 4(4)-B(W&M)/2020 dated October 09, 2020 (SGB 2020-21 Series VIII - Issue date November 18, 2020) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable, the apex bank said.

Accordingly, the next due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be on November 18, 2026, it added. Explaining the methodology used to determine the redemption value, the central bank said the price is calculated based on the simple average of the closing prices of gold of 999 purity over the three business days preceding the redemption date. The benchmark gold prices are published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA).

Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA), it added. The RBI further stated that the redemption price was determined using the average closing prices of gold recorded on November 13, November 16 and November 17, 2026. Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on November 18, 2026, shall be ₹13,499/- (Rupees Thirteen Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three business days i.e., November 13, November 16, and November 17, 2026, it said.