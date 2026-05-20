US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Union Minister Jitendra Singh discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in tech sectors like biotech, quantum, and space. The talks focused on skilling, investment, and partnerships under the US-India TRUST initiative.

The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across emerging technology and innovation-driven sectors including biotechnology, quantum technologies, space, atomic energy and nuclear medicine.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, during the meeting, the Ambassador and the Minister reviewed opportunities for strengthening collaboration in skilling, investment, knowledge exchange and industry-led partnerships between the two countries.

India Opens Nuclear Research to Private Sector

The Minister said India has opened up nuclear research to the private sector for the first time, paving the way for investment and international collaboration in advanced healthcare and scientific research areas.

Jitendra Singh said the move would enable private participation in areas such as cancer care, diagnostics, oncology research and genetic medicine, according to the discussions held during the meeting.

Highlighting India's Biotechnology Strengths

He also highlighted India's strength in biotechnology research, stating that the country's diverse population and large genetic data pool can support global advancements in precision medicine and AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

Advancements in Quantum Technologies

The Minister further informed that under the National Quantum Mission, four thematic hubs have been established in the areas of quantum computing, communication, sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

He also briefed the visiting delegation on India's Research, Development and Innovation Fund, aimed at promoting private sector participation in R&D through long-term financial support at low interest rates.

US-India TRUST Initiative Framework

The discussions were held under the framework of the US-India TRUST initiative, which focuses on cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, energy, advanced materials, critical minerals and space technologies.

Expanding Future Cooperation

Both sides also discussed expanding cooperation in vaccine development, CAR-T therapy, AI-enabled diagnostics, regulatory harmonisation and space sector collaboration, including growing private participation in India's space ecosystem. (ANI)