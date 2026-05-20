Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the Action Plan for the Export Promotion Mission and Brand India Framework. The meeting focused on strategic measures to boost India's global brand, enhance enterprise competitiveness, and promote exports.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday reviewed the Action Plan for the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and the Brand India Framework, with a focus on strengthening India's global brand identity and boosting the competitiveness of Indian enterprises in international markets. In a post on X, the minister said, "Held a constructive meeting to review the Action Plan for the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and the Brand India Framework." He added that the discussions focused on "strategic measures to strengthen India's global brand identity, enhance the competitiveness of Indian enterprises, and further promote Indian products & services across international markets."

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Strategic Focus on Exports

The meeting comes as the government sharpens its focus on exports amid global trade uncertainties and efforts to position India as a stronger manufacturing and supply-chain hub. The Export Promotion Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 as part of the Centre's broader strategy to boost outbound shipments, support exporters and improve India's share in global trade.

Broader Government Initiatives

Earlier, government officials had reviewed the country's export ecosystem with a focus on improving logistics, promoting MSME exports, strengthening agricultural exports and enhancing the "Brand India" initiative to improve the visibility of Indian products globally.

The government has also been working on reducing trade bottlenecks, expanding market access through free trade agreements and supporting sectors with high export potential, including electronics, textiles, engineering goods and food processing.

Defining the Brand India Framework

The Brand India Framework is aimed at creating a stronger and more unified identity for Indian products and services overseas, while improving global perception of India as a reliable manufacturing and innovation partner. (ANI)