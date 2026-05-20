Amid concerns over Iran's threat to undersea communication cables, an HCL Software expert stated there is 'nothing to panic about' as alternate connectivity routes and strong domestic digital infrastructure would minimise any potential impact.

Amid concerns over reports that Iran could target undersea communication cables due to tensions in West Asia, there is "nothing to panic about" as alternate connectivity routes are available, Shailendra Kumar Gupta, Head of Public Sector and Critical Infrastructure, HCL Software, told ANI today.

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"There is always a choice. Definitely, the speed may be low, but the alternate path may be there. So, there could be some situation, but nothing to panic about," Gupta told ANI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the CyberComm event held by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the national capital.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Key to Minimising Impact

Gupta was responding to a question on reports that Iran was threatening to disrupt undersea internet cable infrastructure in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions involving the United States and West Asia, which could affect global internet connectivity and international data flows. He further said alternate routing mechanisms and stronger domestic digital infrastructure would help minimise the impact on India even in the event of such disruptions.

"If you are Aatmanirbhar Bharat and relying on your own technology, then that will really help. If your data is within India and your applications are within India, then even if the cable is cut outside India, it hardly matters," he said.

Cybersecurity as a 'Bloodless War'

The event also focused on Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) security, with Gupta describing cybersecurity as a "bloodless war" and stressing the need to secure legacy networks across public sector undertakings and government institutions.

"This is all about the IT and the OT security because cybersecurity is a bloodless war. We have to be cautious in terms of PSU and government sectors where there are legacy networks," he said.

Gupta said organisations should move away from reactive approaches and strengthen proactive cybersecurity preparedness, incident response mechanisms and emergency response capabilities. "We have to take proactive action, we cannot just be reactive. We have to follow the right rules and regulations in terms of incident response. We have to be ready to provide solutions in SOS situations," he said.

On India's cybersecurity preparedness, Gupta said it is a "continuous journey" involving every ministry, department, company and employee, and cannot be viewed as the responsibility of a single entity.

Role of AI and Quantum Computing

Addressing the role of quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gupta said organisations must implement "security by design" principles across applications, CI/CD pipelines and defence infrastructure. He added that AI capabilities are increasingly being integrated into enterprise and cybersecurity solutions.

Emphasis on Indigenous Technology

Highlighting the importance of indigenous technology solutions, Gupta said India must reduce dependence on multinational digital platforms and ensure sensitive data remains within the country.

"Whatever information you are sharing is travelling somewhere else. So being indigenous is super important. You have to make sure the data should not leave the country," he said. Gupta further said HCL Software provides sovereign security-focused solutions with on-premises and hybrid deployment models that allow organisations to maintain complete control over their data and infrastructure within India. (ANI)