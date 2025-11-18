Uttar Pradesh is preparing for its fifth groundbreaking ceremony to launch new investment projects, part of its push to become a USD 1 trillion economy. Advisor Awanish Kumar Awasthi highlighted improved law and order and new GCC policies.

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its fifth groundbreaking ceremony, marking the launch of new investment projects as the state accelerates economic momentum and infrastructure growth. The push aligns with the ambitious USD 1 trillion GSDP target, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, told ANI.

Driving Towards a USD 1 Trillion Economy

Outlining the broader transformation underway in Uttar Pradesh, he said "Three things which everyone should understand about UP are -- We are getting on the growth path to achieve the target of one trillion dollars GSDP by 2029 given by the CM; all sectors are being taken up but we are also doing very well in education, health, medical education, and health services." He also said they have launched a zero-poverty program to promote overall development in the state.

Talking about the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, he said, it reflects the pace of progress. "Almost everything is going on very good speed. Very soon, there is going to be a groundbreaking ceremony again, maybe the fifth this time. Project, which has now come in line, will be started," he said.

Attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs)

In addition to these investments, the state is positioning itself as an emerging hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). New policies aimed at attracting such centres have been introduced, and targeted outreach initiatives are underway. "We also get new policies on GCC. Yesterday or the day before yesterday, our industry department had an outreach in Mumbai for new companies in GCC," Awasthi said, highlighting the state's proactive engagement with industry leaders.

Improved Law and Order Boosts Investor Confidence

He also emphasised the significant shift in the business environment, crediting improved internal security for heightened investor confidence. "Law and order has improved tremendously in UP, as also mentioned by Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister and we have developed a business environment," he added.

The Advisor to the Chief Minister outlined three pillars anchoring this transformation: robust economic growth, substantial advancements in education and healthcare, and the launch of a pioneering Zero Poverty Program to ensure inclusive development. Together, these efforts reflect a state gearing up for long-term structural progress, he added.

He added that a key highlight of the development roadmap is the upcoming fifth groundbreaking ceremony, during which a fresh wave of approved investment projects is set to be launched. The state's industry department has intensified investor outreach, including a recent engagement in Mumbai to attract companies exploring opportunities in the newly introduced Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy, he added.

Infrastructure and Agriculture Modernisation

On the infrastructure front, he stated that the scale of expansion is unprecedented. Seven new expressways are currently in various stages of development, promising transformative connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. The tourism sector, too, is witnessing renewed momentum with multiple projects aimed at enhancing the state's attractiveness for both domestic and global visitors. In agriculture, technological integration--from drones to precision tools--is helping farmers improve productivity and efficiency, he added.

Perhaps the most profound shift has been in the state's law and order environment, which Awasthi emphasised has improved dramatically, receiving acknowledgement from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as well. A more secure and business-friendly ecosystem has played a pivotal role in boosting investor confidence, Awasthi added. (ANI)