The Union Budget 2026-27 has drawn praise for its emphasis on growth through higher capex, infrastructure development, and structural reforms. A key focus is on empowering MSMEs with dedicated funds and improved liquidity support for resilience.

The Union Budget 2026-27 has drawn positive reactions from industry observers for its emphasis on economic growth, structural reforms and long-term capacity building across key sectors. The Budget outlines a comprehensive roadmap to sustain India's growth momentum through higher capital expenditure, infrastructure development and targeted support for strategic industries. Measures aimed at strengthening manufacturing ecosystems, promoting technology adoption and improving ease of doing business form a central part of the policy framework.

Empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

A strong focus has been placed on empowering micro, small and medium enterprises through dedicated growth funds, enhanced liquidity support and improved digital settlement mechanisms. These steps are expected to address long-standing cash flow challenges and strengthen operational resilience across the MSME sector.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the Budget, Akshat Khetan, Founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services, said the policy framework reflects a balance between ambition and inclusivity. "The Budget demonstrates clear intent through its focus on infrastructure-led growth, MSME empowerment and sector-specific reforms. While some measures may appear populist, the real differentiator will be effective and timely execution," he said.

Infrastructure as a Key Growth Driver

Infrastructure development remains a key growth driver, with increased allocations for roads, railways and multimodal logistics. The Budget also highlights focused development of waterways, regional connectivity projects and urban infrastructure to improve efficiency and reduce costs for businesses.

Fiscal Discipline and Tax Reforms

The policy framework further underscores fiscal discipline, with a calibrated deficit trajectory aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability while supporting strategic investment. Tax reforms designed to simplify compliance and improve ease of living were also highlighted.

Overall, the Union Budget has been viewed as a forward-looking policy exercise that blends growth priorities with fiscal responsibility. Industry observers believe its long-term impact will depend on how efficiently the announced measures are implemented on the ground. (ANI)