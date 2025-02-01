Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Nuclear Energy Mission in the Union Budget 2025, aiming for 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047. The initiative focuses on Small Modular Reactors, private sector involvement, and a Rs 20,000 crore outlay for research and development.

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

In a major step towards a clean energy transition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Nuclear Energy Mission during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025. The mission aims to develop at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy by 2047, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed nation under the "Viksit Bharat" initiative.

FM in her budget speech said, "Nuclear Energy Mission for Vikasit Bharat Development of at least 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts."

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government plans to amend key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to enable greater participation from the private sector. Currently, nuclear energy production in India is largely controlled by government-run entities. By allowing private sector involvement, the government hopes to accelerate the development of nuclear power projects and ensure a steady increase in clean energy generation.

As part of this initiative, FM also noted that a special focus will be placed on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)—a new generation of compact nuclear reactors that offer cost-effective and scalable energy solutions. The Finance Minister announced a Rs 20,000 crore outlay for research and development in SMRs, which are considered a promising technology for meeting India's growing energy needs while ensuring safety and efficiency. At least five indigenously developed SMRs are expected to be operational by 2033.

Speaking on the initiative, Sitharaman said, "As part of the Nuclear Energy Mission for Research and Development, at least five indigenously developed small modular nuclear reactors will be operationalized by 2033."

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week

The move is expected to strengthen India's nuclear energy capabilities and contribute significantly to reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels. The announcement marks a major shift in India's energy policy, as nuclear power is seen as a reliable and clean alternative to coal and oil-based power generation.

With 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, India aims to become a global leader in nuclear energy while ensuring a stable, low-carbon electricity supply for its growing economy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here anr

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week

Union Budget 2025: Maritime Development Fund to be set up to boost shipbuilding activities

Union Budget 2025: Maritime Development Fund to be set up to boost shipbuilding activities

Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports and financial support for Western Kosi Canal Project anr

Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports and financial support for Western Kosi Canal Project

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country RBA

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

Dosa Diet For Weight Loss: How To Lose Weight Eating Dosa RBA

Is Dosa good for weight loss? Let’s find out

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon