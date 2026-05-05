UIDAI and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) signed a 5-year MoU to enhance cybersecurity and digital forensics. The collaboration will strengthen India's digital identity systems through joint research and capacity building.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has signed a five-year collaboration agreement with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to enhance cybersecurity, digital forensics and advanced technology research, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Tuesday.

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According to an official release, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) provides an umbrella framework for cooperation between the two institutions to strengthen cyber resilience across UIDAI's digital infrastructure, supporting India's digital identity ecosystem.

The MoU was exchanged between UIDAI CEO Vivek Chandra Verma and SO Junare, Director, Gujarat Campus, NFSU, in the presence of Deputy Director General UIDAI Abhishek Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The collaboration will be structured across six key areas, including academic and professional development, information security and system integrity, forensic infrastructure, technical support for cybersecurity activities, research in emerging technologies, and outreach initiatives.

Focus on Emerging Technologies

It will also cover joint research in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, deepfake detection and cryptographic technologies, along with capacity building and placement opportunities for students.

Strengthening Digital Public Infrastructure

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards further strengthening the security, resilience, and forensic capabilities supporting India's digital public infrastructure and ensuring further safeguards for India's digital identity systems," Verma said.

The Ministry said the partnership aims to enhance institutional capabilities and support the evolving requirements of cybersecurity and forensic analysis in India's digital ecosystem. (ANI)