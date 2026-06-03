Uday Kotak urged India to focus on 'the business of business,' highlighting the huge scale gap with global tech giants. He compared Google's $80B capital raise and $4.5T market cap to the entire Indian corporate market as a wake-up call.

Uday Kotak's 'Wake-Up Call' to Indian Corporates

Uday Kotak, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, emphasised that it is time for India to focus on the business of business now that other distractions have concluded. This call to action comes as global technology giants scale up their financial capacity to build next-generation infrastructure, highlighting a massive scale gap between global tech corporations and the Indian corporate landscape.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kotak drew a direct comparison between the financial metrics of the global giant technology company, Google, and the entire Indian corporate market to highlight the difference in scale of investment happening globally. "Google, which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 bn," Uday Kotak said on X. "Google annual profit is $160 bn, last quarter $62 bn, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together," Kotak said.

Kotak highlighted that this investment is not parallel to India, but an eye-opening moment for the country's economic future. "It's a wake-up call to all companies to invest in the future, whatever the present maybe," Kotak said.

"Now that IPL is done and dusted, time for India to focus on the business of business," Kotak added.

Alphabet's $80 Billion AI Infrastructure Push

The comments follow a major financial move by Google's parent company, Alphabet, which announced a proposed USD 80 billion equity capital raise to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and compute capabilities. According to an Alphabet press release on Tuesday, the tech giant plans to launch massive equity offerings to finance its world-class artificial intelligence compute infrastructure, driven by unprecedented customer demand.

Breakdown of the Capital Initiative

The extensive capital initiative splits across multiple financial instruments. Alphabet will launch concurrent underwritten public offerings worth USD 30 billion, divided evenly between USD 15 billion in depositary shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock and USD 15 billion in Class A and Class C stock. Furthermore, an ATM (at-the-market) offering program targeting USD 40 billion for Class A and Class C stock will commence in the third quarter of 2026.

Private Placement with Berkshire Hathaway

Alphabet reached a specific agreement to sell USD 10 billion of stock to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in a private placement. This transaction comprises USD 5 billion in Class A Common Stock at a price of USD 351.81 per share and USD 5 billion in Class C Capital Stock at a price of USD 348.20 per share, adding to a position Berkshire has consistently built since the third quarter of 2025. (ANI)