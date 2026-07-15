Delivery Hero confirms it is in advanced negotiations with Uber for a potential takeover. The Berlin-based company has declined to comment on an offer price. The development follows Uber increasing its ownership stake in Delivery Hero to 19.5%.

Delivery Hero Confirms Takeover Talks

Delivery Hero confirmed it is in advanced negotiations with Uber Technologies regarding a potential takeover offer to all shareholders of the company. The announcement follows recent rumours circulating in the market.

Berlin-based Delivery Hero, which operates major food delivery platforms including foodpanda, HungerStation, and talabat, declined to comment on speculations regarding an offer price. "Based on recent rumors in the market, Delivery Hero SE confirms advanced negotiations with Uber Technologies, Inc. with respect of a potential takeover offer to all shareholders of the Company. Delivery Hero does not comment on speculations regarding an offer price," the company said.

The company clarified that the current announcement is made for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase securities of Delivery Hero or any of its subsidiaries. "This announcement is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries," the company mentioned.

Background on Uber's Investment

The development follows an increase in Uber's ownership stake in the company earlier this year. In May, Delivery Hero noted that Uber acquired additional shares and instruments, bringing its ownership to 19.5 per cent of the company's issued capital, along with a further 5.6 per cent in options.

According to a Delivery Hero release, the company welcomed the increased stake as a validation of its corporate direction. "Delivery Hero welcomes Uber's additional investment as a further endorsement of its platform and Everyday App strategy," the company stated in the release.

Company Focus Remains Unchanged

The firm indicated that its internal operations and broader financial objectives remain unchanged despite the ongoing discussions with the American ride-hailing and delivery giant. "The Company remains focused on driving operational performance and executing on the strategic review to deliver long-term value for all shareholders," Delivery Hero added. (ANI)