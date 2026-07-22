UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the Gulf nation is looking to deepen its partnership with Andhra Pradesh through tech collaboration, air connectivity, and business engagement to drive investment and bolster the UAE's food security.

The United Arab Emirates is looking to deepen its partnership with Andhra Pradesh through technology collaboration, stronger air connectivity and greater business engagement, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told ANI, saying these areas would help drive investment and economic cooperation between the two sides.

Key Areas for Collaboration

AI and Advanced Technologies

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Al Marri said the UAE has developed significant capabilities in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies that could support Andhra Pradesh's food economy. "The UAE has companies today with high efficiency, high technology implementation, specifically when it comes to AI... The UAE can bring in and offer that kind of technology. The depth that we have today can be exported to the world, specifically to high productivity and efficiency," he said.

Improved Air Connectivity

He also underlined the importance of improving air connectivity, saying it would facilitate the movement of people, technology, ideas and capital while opening new opportunities for tourism and investment. "Air connectivity is an important aspect... With human mobility, you bring technology, ideas as well as capital... With more connectivity, we can bring more tourism and more aspects when it comes to investments and more opportunities for ideas that can collaborate," he said.

Fostering Stronger India-UAE Relations

Calling India-UAE ties among the strongest globally, Al Marri said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had made it easier for businesses in both countries to work together. He said the UAE would continue engaging with India through platforms such as the upcoming BRICS tourism meeting while encouraging greater collaboration between businesses. "I come to India more than 3-4 times a year and really make sure that we build that bridge stronger and closer, and bring more businesses to collaborate and invest together collectively," he said.

Investment Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh

Al Marri said the UAE delegation visiting Andhra Pradesh included 17 companies and more than 23 representatives exploring opportunities in food clusters and food processing. He said four to five companies have already shown keen interest in investment opportunities after meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and visiting potential project sites.

According to the minister, Andhra Pradesh can play an important role in strengthening the UAE's food security, given that the Gulf nation imports 90-95 per cent of its food, while sectors such as food processing, Quantum Valley, Meditech and space also offer long-term opportunities for collaboration between the two sides. (ANI)