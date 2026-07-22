Indian pharma shares declined after President Trump announced phased tariffs on generic drugs. But, an expert analysis suggests minimal impact due to India's manufacturing cost advantage, US subsidiaries, and regulatory hurdles for shifting production.

Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies came under selling pressure in opening trade on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines, with the Nifty Pharma index falling nearly 2 per cent. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma were among the major losers, declining by up to around 2-2.5 per cent in early trade as investors reacted to the proposed tariffs.

The market reaction followed Trump's announcement that imported generic medicines would remain tariff-free for two years, after which tariffs would rise to 100 per cent for one year and 200 per cent thereafter as part of efforts to encourage pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States.

Expert Analysis: Impact on Indian Pharma Likely Minimal

However, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the proposed tariff regime is unlikely to materially affect Indian pharmaceutical companies supplying generic medicines to the US. According to Tushar Manudhane, Senior Vice President and Institutional Research Analyst - Healthcare at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, multiple Indian pharmaceutical companies have subsidiaries in the United States and there is a considerable difference between the transfer pricing at which products enter the US and the final selling price in the market.

Tariff Structure and Market Dynamics

"The tariff is presumably at pricing at which it enters US market," he said.

Manudhane also noted that around 90 per cent of generic prescriptions in the US are imported, implying that any tariff would apply across global suppliers rather than being specific to India. "Secondly, 90 per cent of generic prescription is imported by US, effectively increasing the tariff for everyone (as and when it happens) supplying to US market and it is not India specific," he said.

India's Manufacturing Cost Advantage

He added that the economics of pharmaceutical manufacturing continue to favour India because production costs remain substantially lower than in the US. "The concept of outsourcing to countries like India is based on 40-60 per cent lower cost of manufacturing in India compared to that in US. Tariff implementation would still fall short and would not lower this advantage of low cost manufacturing from India," Manudhane said.

Hurdles to Relocating Manufacturing to US

He further pointed out that relocating generic drug manufacturing to the US would involve significant time and regulatory hurdles. "Even if the manufacturing plant is set up (which itself takes two years at least), it would be required to undergo plant inspection and subsequent product approval cycle of at least 12-15 months, further prolonging any competition to kick in," he said.

"Above factors questions the economic viability of setting up a manufacturing plant in US for generics."

Summing up the likely impact, Manudhane said, "This effectively would mean minimal impact on Indian pharma companies supplying medicines to US market." (ANI)