TSMC, the world's top chipmaker, has started volume production of its advanced 2-nanometer chips in Q4 2025. This milestone, confirmed on its website, keeps the company on track with its technology roadmap for next-gen semiconductors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's leading advanced chipmaker, officially began volume production of its 2-nanometer chips in the fourth quarter of 2025, Focus Taiwan reported, citing a recent update on the company's website. The low-key announcement confirms that TSMC met its original roadmap for the next-generation technology, according to the news report published recently.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Production is currently centered at Fab 22 in Kaohsiung, utilizing the company's first-generation nanosheet transistor technology. The new architecture achieves "full-node strides in performance and power consumption," the website said.

Most Advanced Semiconductor Technology

According to the news article by Focus Taiwan, the company described the 2nm process as the most advanced in the semiconductor industry in terms of transistor density and energy efficiency, adding that it is designed to "address the increasing need for energy-efficient computing," particularly for AI and mobile applications.

TSMC did not specify an exact start date for mass production during its most recent investor conference in mid-October, making the website update the first official confirmation that the milestone has been reached.

Performance and Power Enhancements

Compared with the N3E process used for its 3nm chips, the 2nm chips offer a 10 percent to 15 percent speed increase at the same level of power consumption, or a 25 percent to 30 percent reduction in power at the same speed. Transistor density is also increased by more than 15 percent.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, TSMC is already developing the N2P manufacturing process, an enhanced version of the 2nm node, which is slated for mass production in the second half of 2026. (ANI)