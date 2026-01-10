Donald Trump announced a proposal for a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates, starting Jan 20, 2026. He criticized current high rates, blaming the Biden administration and aiming to boost affordability for American consumers.

Trump Proposes 10% Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates

US President Donald Trump has announced a one-year cap on credit card interest rates, proposing a maximum rate of 10 per cent, to be effective from January 20. In a post on Truth Social, which was shared on X by The White House, Trump criticized credit card companies for charging interest rates ranging from 20 per cent to 30 per cent or higher, arguing that such rates have placed an undue financial burden on Americans. He attributed the persistence of high interest rates to policies during the Joe Biden administration, framing the proposal as a measure aimed at improving affordability for consumers. According to the post, the proposed cap would take effect on January 20, 2026, and would remain in place for one year. Trump described the move as an effort to prevent what he characterized as consumers being "ripped off" by credit card companies. The announcement emphasizes affordability as a central theme and highlights January 20 as symbolically significant, noting that it would coincide with one anniversary of Trump's administration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump's Full Statement on Truth Social

"Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be "ripped off" by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration. AFFORDABILITY! Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%. Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read. (ANI)