TRAI has amended interconnection regulations effective January 1, 2027, to modernize the framework, introduce IP-based routing, and enforce new compliance standards for significant market power providers in India.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released "The Telecommunication Interconnection (Reference Interconnect Offer) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026" on Friday, modernising the framework governing Reference Interconnect Offers (RIO) across the sector. According to the Ministry of Communications, these amendment regulations align the existing framework with the current licensing and authorisation regime, while updating provisions for Significant Market Power (SMP) determination, RIO publication, and interconnection arrangements. The amended regulations will come into force from January 1, 2027.

"The amended regulations modernise the framework governing Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO), align it with the current licensing and authorisation regime, and update the framework for determination of Significant Market Power (SMP), submission and publication of RIO, the Model RIO and RIO Guidelines, and interconnection arrangements," the Ministry stated. "A financial disincentives framework for specified contraventions has also been introduced by these regulations," it added.

Under the updated provisions, TRAI determines SMP periodically across four services: Wireline Access, Wireless Access, National Long Distance, and International Long Distance, in each service area. A provider holds SMP if it commands a 30 per cent or higher share in Adjusted Gross Revenue, Subscriber Base, Voice Call Handling Capacity, or Volume of Traffic. Once designated, a provider retains SMP status until TRAI modifies it. Such providers must submit their RIO to the regulator for approval within 30 days of determination and publish the approved version on their websites within 15 days. "This will ensure timely public availability of approved interconnection terms and conditions, and help new entrant service providers plan network interconnection and commence negotiations without avoidable delay," the Ministry noted.

While agreements must follow the published RIO, operators can modify terms by mutual consent. The revised routing framework also replaces obsolete SDCA and LDCA routing with Licensed Service Area (LSA) interconnection, supporting IP-based network architecture. "By replacing obsolete SDCA/LDCA-based routing with LSA-based routing, the framework will simplify network planning, support scalable IP-based architecture and facilitate more efficient delivery of traffic across service providers," the Ministry release explained.

Additionally, TRAI introduced a graded financial disincentive system, capped per service area, for contraventions regarding RIO submission, publication, or data furnishing, while guaranteeing operators a reasonable opportunity to represent their case beforehand. "The graded structure distinguishes short delays from prolonged non-compliance, encourages timely corrective action, and strengthens enforcement while retaining proportionality and procedural fairness," the release stated. The regulator finalised these rules after releasing a pre-consultation paper in April 2025, followed by a consultation paper in November 2025 that drew 17 stakeholder comments and nine counter-comments, and an open house discussion held in January 2026. "Collectively, the amendment regulations are expected to strengthen transparency, regulatory certainty and non-discrimination in interconnection arrangements, while supporting efficient interconnection in an IP-based and LSA-level network environment," the Ministry said. (ANI)