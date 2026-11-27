SEBI will allow FPIs to trade in physically settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts starting June 1, 2027. The move is designed to boost institutional participation and improve liquidity in the commodity derivatives market.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday permitted Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to participate in physically settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts from June 1, 2027, in a move aimed at deepening institutional participation and enhancing liquidity in the commodity derivatives market. Currently, FPIs are permitted to participate in the commodity derivatives segment of recognised stock exchanges only through cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts and indices comprising such commodities. The decision follows representations received from stakeholders, deliberations of the Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC) and public comments on the consultation paper issued on the subject. "With the objective of deepening institutional participation and liquidity in the commodity derivatives segment, it has been decided to permit FPIs to participate in non-cash (physically) settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts, subject to the safeguards specified in this circular," SEBI said.

Under the revised framework, FPIs will be allowed to participate in non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts, except options in goods, and indices comprising non-agricultural commodity derivatives. However, FPIs will be required to unwind or roll over their open positions before the commencement of the tender or staggered delivery period. Further, three trading days before the commencement of the delivery period, FPIs will not be allowed to take fresh positions that increase their existing positions in expiring futures contracts. Any residual open positions held by FPIs at the end of the trading day preceding the commencement of the tender period will automatically be transferred to the proprietary account of the designated Trading Member (TM) or Trading Cum Clearing Member (TCM). "Upon execution of the devolvement, the FPI's open position in the contract shall be treated as closed, and the FPI shall cease to have any further right, title, obligation, or exposure in respect of such position, including in relation to the tender/delivery process," the regulator said. SEBI has also allowed designated trading members up to two trading days to bring their positions within permissible limits if the transfer of FPI positions results in a breach of prescribed limits. The onboarding agreement may also include a pre-agreed 'Risk Absorption Charge', payable by FPIs to designated trading members for absorbing the risk, margin and position-limit burden arising from such transfers. The market regulator has directed stock exchanges and clearing corporations to put in place the necessary systems, amend relevant rules and regulations wherever required, and communicate the provisions of the circular to market participants. (ANI)